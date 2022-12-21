Mary Ellen Gilbreath Elkin was born March 25, 1926, in Newark, AR to Addie and Floyd Gilbreath. She was the youngest of five and the only girl. She married Chester Edwin Elkin in 1943 in AR while he was stationed in Newport, AR with the United State Army. They celebrated 76 years together. The rest of her life was spent in Kentucky with Chester, first in Lexington and moving to Berea with their two daughters in 1954. The next year they opened Elkin’s Drive-in, where she worked every day. It was her first job outside the home. They sold the restaurant in 1964. In 1983 they opened Oh Kentucky Campground. They sold that business in 2015.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chester, her daughter Debbie Elkin Bowman, and her four brothers, Mack, Sid, George, and Charles Gilbreath, a niece and nephew. She is survived by her daughter Alvanell Elkin of Berea, KY, nine nieces and nephews living in Arizona, Southern California, and Tennessee.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday December 22, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. You may view services live at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
