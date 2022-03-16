Mary Frances Embree Creech, 72, of Richmond died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington of complications from COVID-19.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Masters officiating. Burial will follow in Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
