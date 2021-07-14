Mary Frances (née Shuber) Parker, MD Colonel, Retired, US Army of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021 at age 59 after battling cancer.
Mary was a native Ohioan who graduated from Berea Community High School in Berea, KY, where she was a high school All-American in track. Mary attended the Ohio State University on an athletic scholarship. She became a physician and was given the Board of Regents outstanding medical student award upon graduation from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS). She specialized in gynecologic oncology. Mary served in the US Army for 25 years, including time as the Chief, Gynecologic Oncology at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, HI and in assignments at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, USUHS in Bethesda, MD, and Ft Detrick, MD. She served on a remains recovery team that went to the Pentagon following the 2001 terrorist attacks. After military retirement, Mary worked as a medical analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency and Central Intelligence Agency before her final job as a senior director in clinical development within the pharmaceutical industry.
Mary is survived by her husband of 34 years Joseph Parker and sons Alexander and Jacob Parker of Rockville, MD, parents Thomas and Geraldine Shuber of Stow, OH, brother Timothy Shuber (Cheryl) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, sister Ann Ballard (Michael) of Mason, OH, mother-in-law Bonnie Cox and sister-in-law Jean McCann (Greg) of Vero Beach, FL, sister-in-law Judith Parker (William, deceased) of Lantana, TX, ten nieces and nephews, and four great nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 11am on July 31, 2021, with a wake preceding at 10am, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Jimmy V Cancer Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
