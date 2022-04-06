Mary Jo Nicholson Smith, 77, widow to the late Richard Louis Smith, Sr., passed away Monday March 21, 2022, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Mary was born March 31, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia., to the late George Edward and Mary E. Freeman Nicholson. She loved to crochet, painting, diamond painting, searching for antiques, and her faithful companion Lulabell. Mary was of the Pentecostal Faith.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by one daughter, Vickie Allen, three brothers, Ronald Edward Nicholson, Reuben Nicholson, Charles C. Nicholson, and one grandson P.J. Allen.
Mary is survived by one son, Richard Louis Smith, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of McKee, one daughter, Amanda Smith Ball and her husband Ronnie of Corbin, one sister, Toni Rae Maruskin of Lees Summitt, Missouri, six grandchildren, Tori Poore, Brandon Allen, Waylon Allen, Christian Allen, Louis Edward Smith Gill, Charles Matthew Lee Ball, and six great grandchildren also survive.
Cremation will take place and no services have been scheduled at this time.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.