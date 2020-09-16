CItizen obituary 2

Mary Therese Rosella Reilly, 77, of Berea, departed this life on Sept. 9, 2020. She passed peacefully at Bluegrass Hospice after a nearly year-long battle with cancer. She was born to the late Herman and Henrietta Hoying on March 25, 1943 on their farm in Carthagena, Ohio.

Funeral Mass was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Saint Mark Catholic Church in Richmond. Father Mark Hoying officiated. Burial followed at Berea Cemetery.Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

