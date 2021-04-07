Mastin honored by Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Richmond presented certificates of appreciation to Ruthie Maslin, for “her unwavering devotion and career service to the children and families of Richmond, Berea, and Madison County in honor of her retirement as Director of the Madison County Kentucky Public Library” from 2010 to 2021 The certificates were presented to Maslin by Wayne Short, Richmond Kiwanis President and Joan Kleine, Kiwanis Lt. Governor for Kentucky and Tennessee, for creation of the summer lunch program which provided food and library services to hundreds of children. (Photos submitted)
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Berea Police Reports
- Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, April 1, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, April 5, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: Saturday, April 3, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 18 - 20, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: Monday, April 5, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: Friday, April 2, 2021
- Danny Lamb
- Splish, splash! Spring has sprung
- Madison County Property Transfers March 19 - 23, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.