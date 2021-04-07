Mastin honored by Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Richmond presented certificates of appreciation to Ruthie Maslin, for “her unwavering devotion and career service to the children and families of Richmond, Berea, and Madison County in honor of her retirement as Director of the Madison County Kentucky Public Library” from 2010 to 2021 The certificates were presented to Maslin by Wayne Short, Richmond Kiwanis President and Joan Kleine, Kiwanis Lt. Governor for Kentucky and Tennessee, for creation of the summer lunch program which provided food and library services to hundreds of children. (Photos submitted)

