Matthew Daniel Griffin

Matthew Daniel Griffin, 33 of Berea went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 18, 2021 following a lengthy illness.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 

