Matthew Douglas Lamb, age 27, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, in Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1994, in Madison County, KY to Loretta Young Perez and the late Ernie Lee Lamb. Matthew was a very good-hearted young man and loved to make people smile, he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and was an avid UK Basketball fan. He was of the Pentecostal faith and attended the Crestview Holy Sanctuary.
He is survived by his mother: Loretta Young Perez and her husband Romualdo of Berea, KY, one brother: Lawrence Lamb and his wife Nikki of Berea, KY, two sisters: Ashley Lamb of Leitchfield, KY, and Melissa Kirby of Berea, KY. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, September 24, 2021, at Crestview Holy Sanctuary with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallaceton Cemetery, his friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.