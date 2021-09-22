Matthew Douglas Lamb

Matthew Douglas Lamb, age 27, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, in Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1994, in Madison County, KY to Loretta Young Perez and the late Ernie Lee Lamb. Matthew was a very good-hearted young man and loved to make people smile, he enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and was an avid UK Basketball fan. He was of the Pentecostal faith and attended the Crestview Holy Sanctuary.

He is survived by his mother: Loretta Young Perez and her husband Romualdo of Berea, KY, one brother: Lawrence Lamb and his wife Nikki of Berea, KY, two sisters: Ashley Lamb of Leitchfield, KY, and Melissa Kirby of Berea, KY. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, September 24, 2021, at Crestview Holy Sanctuary with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallaceton Cemetery, his friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service.

To send flowers to the family of Matthew Lamb, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 24
Funeral
Friday, September 24, 2021
1:00PM
Crestview Holy Sanctuary
105 Crestview Rd.
Berea, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Sep 24
Visitation
Friday, September 24, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Crestview Holy Sanctuary
105 Crestview Rd.
Berea, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you