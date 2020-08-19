Matthew Kent Cornelison, 53, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Baptist Health-Lexington. He was born on October 27, 1966 to Bessie Cornelison of Berea, Kentucky, and the late Carl D. Cornelison. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Funeral services were private and Rev. Kenny Davis officiated. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
