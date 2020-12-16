Mattie Marie Willis, 80, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at The Terrace Nursing Home in Berea.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Livestreamed services will be broadcast on www.lakesfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Mattie Willis, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.