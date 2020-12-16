Mattie Marie Willis, 80, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at The Terrace Nursing Home in Berea.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Livestreamed services will be broadcast on www.lakesfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Mattie Willis, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Dec 17
First Visitation
Thursday, December 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Dec 17
Service
Thursday, December 17, 2020
11:00AM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you