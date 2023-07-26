Maynard Huston Conover, 91, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
Memorial services were held on Monday July 31, 2023, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Alan Livingood officiated.
