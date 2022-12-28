Standing to take the oath of office for Berea City Council (from left) was Steve Caudill, Jim Davis, Jerry Little, Ronnie Terrill, David Rowlette, Cora Jane Wilson, Teresa Scenters and Katie Startzman, while in the foreground, City Administrator Rose Beverly and City Clerk Robin Adams look on.
The Berea City Council and Mayor Bruce Fraley took their respective oaths of office Thursday evening, kicking off another term. Chief Circuit Court Judge Brandy Oliver Brown administered the oaths to the mayor and council members in one of her final official duties as a circuit court judge of Madison and Clark counties. Brown retires in January.
Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin started Thursday’s ceremony with an invocation, asking God to guide the mayor, council members, and their families as city officials work together to move the city forward.
“Let them be sensitive to the opinions of others. Let them be bold when it aligns with your will. Lord, lead, guide and direct their every move,” Sandlin said. “Most of all, Lord, I pray that everything that we do, you will find pleasing.”
Cub Scout Pack 516 then led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance under the guidance of Berea GIS Administrator Tom Moreland, who is a scout master for the troop.
After Judge Brown administered the oaths of office, Mayor Fraley pledged to treat city residents with courtesy, decency and respect, expressing hope that his colleagues would serve in the same spirit. “I hope everyone will join me in that commitment,” Fraley added. “I promise you that I will continue to work hard, and I know that all of you will, too. We are all here because we sincerely want to build a better Berea.”
Both Fraley and Councilman Steve Caudill noted how important it is to have family members supporting those who serve in public office, since they help make a sometimes difficult job easier.
“This is not always the easiest job, but it’s the right job to be doing. It’s important for our city that we all step up, and that people continue to lead our city, because we can’t make the kinds of strides we’ve made in the last several years without people really taking ownership of what the city will be in the future,” Caudill said. “I’m excited for the next two years. I’m excited to work with you all, and to see all the great things that we can do. I’m really excited to see Berea’s next chapter.”
Thursday’s ceremony saw the return of David Rowlette to council, replacing John Payne, who narrowly lost his reelection bid.
“I just want to thank the voters for showing confidence in me, allowing me to return to city council,” Rowlette said.
“I pledge to do my very best, and my goal is to ensure my children and my grandchildren have the same opportunity that I did growing up here in Berea.”
In a start to her second term, Katie Startzman said she is excited about building on the council’s recent achievements.
“I am grateful to be doing this for another term. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly, and I’m looking forward to working with all of my colleagues,” Startzman said. “I feel like this is a very positive time in Berea. I think we’re headed in a great direction and I look forward to continuing to build on the work that we’ve done over the last two years.”
In closing out the council’s remarks, Jim Davis thanked for voters for letting him serve another two years, adding he is looking forward to closing out some projects the city has been working on, including Phase II of the Berea Bypass and the Owsley Fork Reservoir Dam upgrade. But he also addressed the members of Cub Scout Troop 516, urging them to continue serving their communities.
“Tom [Moreland] is serving as your leader and setting an example for what service is, and how important it is to give back to young people in our community,” Davis said. “All of us sitting here are serving and giving back to our community, and as you grow older, just remember, whether you live in Berea or someplace else, to serve and give back in some way to the community you live in and to your fellow man,” Davis said.
