Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley and Berea Police Chief Eric Scott were among the keynote speakers at Berea College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance at Union Church Monday. Both men touched on the need to carry forth Martin Luther King, Jr’s vision of justice, freedom and equality in Berea.
Fraley was the first to address the gathering, noting that he prepared by studying King’s speech commonly referred to as the “I have been to the mountaintop,” address, King’s last speech before his murder in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.
Fraley noted one particular statement from that address, wondering if the civil rights leader had some premonition of his pending death, or if his words were divinely inspired. Quoting King’s words, Fraley said:
“But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And he’s allowed me to go to the mountaintop. And I looked over, and I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you.”
Fraley said he has long pondered the meaning and inspiration of those words, and he encouraged others to read the text and contemplate their meaning today. Said Fraley:
“If I could have a heavenly conversation with Dr. King, I would ask him: What did you see when you saw the Promised Land? Was it Heaven? Was it Heaven on Earth? Was it a vision of a time when freedom and justice prevailed? Or perhaps a combination of all of these things?” Fraley asked. “I don’t know. But I want to see what Dr. King saw some day. And maybe we don’t know what he saw because it is supposed to be a mystery to make us think about what we need to do to get there. Maybe we won’t get there in our lifetime. Maybe we won’t get there in our children’s lifetimes. But I think he meant I may not get there with you, but we must all collectively continue to pursue freedom, justice and equality for all of us, because it’s a never-ending process. We must carry on his legacy with determination, faith, fearlessness, in belief of what can be. We must lift up our brothers and sisters and let us carry forth his legacy.”
Mayor Fraley was followed by new Berea Police Chief Eric Scott, who took over the department last October. Scott said King’s struggle had a profound impact on his perspective while he was growing up outside of Atlanta during the 1980s and 1990s, often making him wonder how King could have endured so much bitterness and racism during his civil rights struggles in the 1960s.
“I couldn’t imagine how Martin Luther King had the strength to go through and fight so much oppression; I couldn’t fathom what kind of strength that took,” Scott said. “And it was only when I was saved that I understood that’s where that strength came from.”
Scott said his parents and upbringing also shaped his perspective, especially when it came to being committed to what Martin Luther King stood for, values he suggested he will bring to his job as the chief law enforcement officer in Berea. “We all followed the lessons that Dr. King taught, which is that everyone should be treated equally, no matter your color, no matter your race or your creed, your gender or sexuality,” Scott said. “It is not for me to judge you. It is for me to love you. And so I want you all to know that I am so thankful to be here as the police chief of this city. We’re going to lead with integrity and character. We’re going to treat the individuals of this entire community the right way.”
The ceremony also featured a keynote speech by Berea College President Lyle Roelofs entitled “Why We March,” highlighting the ongoing effort to realize justice and equality. The event also featured performances by the Berea College Black Music Ensemble, and readings by Berea College theatre students, who read excerpts from speeches and letters by Dr. King, John Lewis, Malcolm X, and the statement of purpose from the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. The students were introduced by Dr. Jessica D. Klanderud, Director of the Carter G. Woodson Center for Interracial Education. (City of Berea)
