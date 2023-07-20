In response to an agreement reached with the United States Justice Department, Madison County Schools is hiring a District Equal Opportunity Coordinator after approving the job description at its July 13 meeting.
Erin Stewart, Community Education Director for Madison County Schools, said the position will soon be advertised on the district’s website.
The District Equal Opportunity Coordinator will receive, investigate, and resolve complaints of racial harassment or other racial discrimination, to address any hostile environment related to or arising from such harassment and/or discrimination, and to regularly monitor student discipline systems for incidents of bullying, harassment, and/or discrimination.
Candidates for the position will have specialized training and experience in: successfully identifying, investigating, and resolving incidents of harassment and other discrimination; addressing discriminatory policies and practices; facilitating
training on creating safe, harassment-free school environments; experience reviewing and analyzing discipline data; creating and overseeing remedial plans to redress a hostile environment; and overseeing school-based practices to ensure students have equal access to all opportunities.
The new position follows a settlement reached between the US Justice Department and the school system following an investigation of widespread racial harassment of Black and multi-racial students.
The department opened its investigation into the school system in October 2021 under the Title IV of the CIvil Rights Act of 1964.
The department’s investigation uncovered numerous incidents of race-based harassment in which Black and multi-racial students were called the N-word, among other racial epithets, and subjected to other derogatory racial comments by their peers. The school district did not consistently or reasonably address the harassment, which included racial taunts and intimidation, and was at times reinforced by use of Confederate flags and imagery. When the district did respond, it often failed to follow its own racial harassment policies and its actions were ineffective in addressing the broader hostile environment. This inaction deprived Black and multi-racial students of
equal access to the district’s educational opportunities and led them to conclude that the district either condoned the behavior or would not take any action to help them.
Under the agreement, Madison County Schools will retain a consultant to review and revise anti-discrimination policies and procedures and support the school district as it undertakes significant institutional reforms. Among other steps, Madison County Schools will:
-Create a new central office position to process complaints of race discrimination;
-Update its racial harassment and discipline policies to more accurately track and consistently respond to complaints of race-based harassment;
-Train staff on how to identify, investigate, and respond to complaints of racial harassment and discriminatory discipline practices;
-Inform students and parents of how to report harassment and discrimination;
-Update its centralized, electronic reporting system to track and manage complaints and the district’s response to complaints;
-Implement focus groups, surveys, training and educational events on identifying and preventing race discrimination, including discriminatory harassment; and
-Analyze and review discipline data and amend policies to ensure non-discriminatory enforcement of discipline policies.
