By Tess McLamb
Citizen Intern
A new program has taken initiative within the Madison County Detention Center, bringing support and awareness to the facility and those incarcerated within them, thanks to the largest ever research grant given by the University of Kentucky.
The detention center has joined with the “Voices of Hope” organization and the university who have collaborated efforts towards the HEALing Communities Study, an $87 million project committed to increasing access to medication for those who are being released from jail and struggling with an opioid use disorder. With Kentucky ranking within the top 10 states in the country for opioid related deaths, the goal of the study is to decrease this amount by at least 40 percent, while simultaneously providing programs to help diminish the crisis that many incarcerated have struggled with.
In the same fight, the Voices of Hope organization has extended aid through support services and is committed to advocating for those in need of an extra hand on their journey to a new life.
The mission is to keep those leaving incarceration in recovery by providing free support options such as opioid overdose education, treatment, transportation to and from the programs and a no-cost Narcan unit.
Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey believes the grant will provide an honest and essential program that will guarantee increased well-being after incarceration and finds the program a proactive step towards ending the cycle that often repeats after inmates are released.
“Our truest hope is to provide an avenue to stop the cycle of incarnation and provide support necessary to return to productive citizenship.
“We’re excited to add this missing piece to the population of this facility,” he says.
The four-year program is geared towards ensuring proactive and preventative measures will directly reduce the severity of the opioid epidemic, while encouraging the transformation of incarcerated Kentuckians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.