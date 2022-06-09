May 19
• Harold Ray Craft, 52, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph D. Murphy, 26, Richmond: criminal mischief, 2nd degree; improper equipment, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Steven Napier, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct
• Jennifer Hogenboom, 51, Berea: probation violation. (for felony offense)
• Tamera Smith, 30, Detroit, Michigan: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Brandon James Smith, 49, Georgetown: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Brett D. Preston, 36, Richmond: rape, 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age
• Joseph Schalk, 44, Richmond: no brake lights (passenger vehicle); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
May 20
• Virgil R. Cain, 56, Berea: failure to appear
• Derrick Dooley, 25, Booneville: failure to appear
• Keith Allen Agee, 55, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified, careless driving
• Rodney Lee Horn, 52, Richmond: possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear
• Patrick Ladale Crawley, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to appear
• Sebrina K. Berry, 28, Berea: failure to appear
• Justin J. Johnson, 22, Richmond: hold for court
• Alicia Wagner, 52, Mt. Sterling: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Patrick Ryan Embry 32, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Gregory Brown, 28, London: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear
• James Green, 31, Lexington: failure to appear
• Christopher Scott Jaggers, 66, Leitchfield: failure to appear
• Darryl Joshua Jones, 36, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Stephen Keel, 47, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; assault 2nd degree, police officer; failure to appear (3 counts); speeding 20 mph over the limit; failure to wear seat belts; assault – 1st degree-police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); careless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; reckless driving; resisting arrest; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; criminal mischief 3rd degree; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; driving too fast for traffic conditions
• Adam Bain Hulette, 40, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Candi L. Wright, 37, Berea: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Kenneth Blalock, 20, Barbourville: serving time
• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick: serving weekends
• Miranda Michelle Wiseman, 29, Somerset. non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Quintin King, 27, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; rear license not illuminated
May 21
• Billy Ray Williams, 48, Hazard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving parole violation
• James Michael Denny, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tanner Alan Newton, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree
• Brandon J. Royster, VI, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Ryan M. Patton, 29, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• Rocky Marshall Rockwell, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Everett Steven Durham, 54, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Farris Gene Callahan, 47, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Joseph Zackary Nicholson, 38, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Terry Shawn Lakes, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Isaiah Humphries, 23, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Hogan Rose, 25, Richmond: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
May 22
• Chad L. Richardson, 42, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christopher R. Little, 26, Richmond: no tail lamps; license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a morot vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• James C. Wyrick, Jr., 50, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joshua Williams, 31, McKee: insufficient head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Christian Knuckles, 20, Berea: criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Christopher S. Clemmons, 38, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Arthur A. Bailey, 43, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Anthony Lee Clemmons, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Tara Danielle Garner, 36, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license -2nd offense (aggravated circumstances); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, controlled substance under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); disregarding a stop sign; tampering with physical evidence
• Josh Abney, 37, Berea: failure to appear
May 23
• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Berea: operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st
• Shannon Ray Hardy, 37, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• David Obert, 41, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury
• Michael D. Lesko, 28, Richmond: serving time
• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond: violation probation (for technical violation)
• Aarika Jo Flynn, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Donald Carl Wynn, 34, Harlan: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Robert Crawford, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Ashley Mae Brown-Haight, 30, Berea: serving bench warrant for court
• Candida Faye Canada, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Regina Sherry Truitt, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jessica E. Davenport, 45, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
May 24
• Miranda M. Lawson, 29, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jeffrey Greene, 56, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of non-owner-operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st
• Carl Eugene Ruppe, Jr., 43, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Travis Isaacs, 20, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia. -buy/possess, possession of marijuana
• Sidney Lynn Ramsey, 41, Winchester: hold for court
• Michael G. Tipton, 34, Stanton: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Eltron Bailey, 32, Richmond: hold for court
• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea: hold for court
• Joel Dean Layne, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Marc Richard Miller, 51, Berea: failure to appear; no registration plates (2 counts); failure to produce insurance
• James Baker, 36, Berea: custodial interference
• Timothy Powell, 48, Irvine: hold for court
• William Kehler, 26, Beattyville: assault, 2nd degree; theft of identity of another without consent
• Johnathan Colburn, 30, Berea: failure to appear; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration plates
• Rachel C. Cress, 28, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• David W. Mahaffey, 58, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Joshua Ray Holden, 40, Waco: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Jessica R. Jewell, 38, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Marcus Stevenson Covington, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
May 25
• Grant Wade Graham, 40, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Tonya Walton, 34, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Corona R. Eduardo, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jordan D. Smither, 29, Lexington: hold for court
• Virgil Millsaps, 24, Berea: hold for court
• Shawn Lee Holt, 34, East Bernstadt: hold for court
• Jimmy Marcum, 32, not given: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Skye Lee Green, 35, Irvine: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Maurice Lamar Davis, 36, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Brandy Freeman, 43, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts)
• William Stiltner, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• William R. Mays, 58, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jena L. Combs, 36, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
