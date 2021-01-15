The Madison County Health Department (MCHD) has distributed its current supply of COVID-19 vaccine.
Information provided to the MCHD vaccination waiting list from eligible persons in Phase 1A (healthcare worker) or Phase 1B (age 70 or older, or a first responder) will remain on the list.
Madison County Health Department will contact individuals for possible future appointments as vaccine becomes available. Once a person has provided their information on the list, there is no need to contact the health department.
Every Madison County resident may register for the waiting list. This list allows the health department to record contact information for those who request a vaccine and classify persons in the appropriate phases for receipt of the vaccine. Persons who use the waiting list link will be notified by phone or email to contact the health department to set an appointment when vaccine is available.
The link for the MCHD Vaccination Waiting List is: http://bit.ly/VaccineWait
The public is encouraged to take advantage of other sources or providers for the vaccine if it becomes available—there is no need to wait to be contacted by the health department.
As federal and state vaccination programs are expanding, MCHD will share updated information as it becomes available.
The health department appreciates the public’s continued patience.
Recommended links for more information regarding the Madison County Health Department and for information about COVID-19: www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org, www.kycovid19.ky.gov, www.cdc.gov .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.