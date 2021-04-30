I’ve been thinking about Mother’s Day coming up soon. This reminded me of meals and treats from my childhood. Some of them were weird. My youngest brother loved hot dogs cut up in his Campbell’s vegetable soup. Yuck! I thought the red eye gravy my Mom made was weird. (Ham grease and coffee) My father liked it, though.
Sadly, I didn’t learn to cook much while at home. I learned when I left home to get married by trial and lots of error. Gravy can be a tricky thing. At first, I would have grease floating on top or it would be way too thick. Practice makes perfect. My Mom made so many homemade biscuits through the years. We loved to play with the leftover dough. I just buy the frozen ones now.
My mother Daisy has always loved fudge. She told me that her Dad Charles used to make it when she was a child. In her mind that fudge connects her to him. I remember her making it sometimes. Back then some recipes called for beating the mixture for what seemed like forever. The fudge didn’t always set up hard. You might have to eat it with a spoon. Too sweet for my taste.
On a few occasions, my Mom would make popcorn balls. All that fluffy white popcorn covered with a boiling hot syrup mix. We would help form it into balls. We buttered our hands and tried to quickly squeeze it together without burning our hands. It was hot!
When my Dad baked homemade cinnamon rolls, it was a rare treat. He was always farming or working. It seemed out of character for him to bake. A long time ago he worked at the food service at Berea College and still had the touch.
While not having many events to look forward to in the COVID-19 era, we can reminisce about the past. It’s fun when I see my brothers or sisters to compare stories about our childhood.
