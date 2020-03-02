FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - A bill to help struggling rural hospitals and one to give adoptive parents paid leave both easily passed the House on Friday.
“Rural hospitals are in a crisis,” said Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, sponsor of the measure that would establish a rural hospital operations and facilities revolving loan fund.
Bentley, a pharmacist, said a prime example is the recent announcement of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in his hometown, which has already ended many services and will be totally shut down by the end of March.
“We lost 1,000 jobs, and $700,000 in taxes to the City of Russell,” he told his colleagues on the House floor. “There’s no access, there’s no health care. I’ve had many people ask me, ‘Where should I go?’ This is the second closing of a hospital I’ve experienced in my life. If they close a rural hospital, they’ll never re-open, so we have to be concerned.”
Bentley said when a hospital closes, jobs surrounding it are also affected, saying the job loss in Russell will be around 1,500, and predicts the situation could get worse.
“There are more than 60 Kentucky hospitals in counties with less than 50,000 residents, he said. “Thirteen of those we know face closure, and it’s probably higher, in the mid-20s.”
He says his proposal would provide loans to hospitals in counties of less than 50,000 residents and provide three things: “To maintain and upgrade hospital facilities, help the staff, or if new medical service comes out they can apply for that.”
House Speaker David Osborne told reporters afterwards, “I sat down with Danny Bentley and came up with the idea, along with the Economic Development Cabinet, to develop this framework to allow rural hospitals to be able to restructure, to create business plans that would allow them to stay in business.”
Osborne says the Economic Development would develop the program, which he said he believes would come from economic development bonds. Although he said he didn’t know how much money would be available, he said the program could begin later this year.
It passed on an 80-0 vote.
Another bill winning easy approval would require private businesses that offer of family leave to new birth parents, to extend the same benefit to new adoptive parents of children 10 years of age and younger.
Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, the sponsor of the legislation, said, “The first few days after an adoption are so important for bonding between the child and parents. Through this legislation, we are telling families in the Commonwealth that no matter how you become a parent, you are afforded the same opportunity to transition to parenthood, without the fear of missing a paycheck or losing your job.”
She noted it does not mandate employers provide paid leave, but merely to make the benefits equal to both birth and adoptive parents.
It passed 81-0. Both now head to the Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.