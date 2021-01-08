Lady Pirates 2021

Team Roster

10 Abigail Beard Sophomore

21 Hannah Lewis Senior

32 Sophie Brewer Freshman

14 Chesney Lovins Sophomore

31 Mallory Clark 8th

11 Emily Maynard Senior

33 Natalea Clark Sophomore

42 Leslie Morgan 8th

52 Adia Fouch Freshman

40 Alexis Newman Junior

51 Aya Fouch Freshman

22 Mandy Newman Freshman

15 Maddie Godsey Freshman

4 Isis Rodgers Junior

23 Riley Gullett Sophomore

24 Lauren Stepp Freshman

55 Mackenzie Howell Junior

2 Mati Stepp Junior

44 Madison Howell Junior

3 Raegan Stepp Junior

5 Maddy King Sophomore

Schedule

January

4 Spencer County, 7:30 p.m.

6 at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.

9 at Woodford County, 3:30 p.m.

11 Sayre, 7:30 p.m.

13-16 All “A” Classic, TBA

18 Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.

21 Model, 7:30 p.m.

23 Henry Clay, 5:30 p.m.

27 East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.

29 at Madison Southern, 6 p.m.

30 vs. Rockcastle@S. Laurel, 5 p.m.

February

2 Menifee County, 7:30 p.m.

6 at Danville, 1:30 p.m.

8, at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.

10 at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

12 McCreary Central, 7:30 p.m.

16 Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.

18 Grant County, 7:30 p.m.

20 Bourbon County, 6:30 p.m.

23 Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

25 Casey County, 7:30 p.m.

26 Knox Central, 7:30 p.m.

March

1 at Fredrick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.

4 West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.

5 at Washington County, 7:30 p.m.

6 Phelps, noon

8 at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.

9 Estill County, 7:30 p.m.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you