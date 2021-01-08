Team Roster
10 Abigail Beard Sophomore
21 Hannah Lewis Senior
32 Sophie Brewer Freshman
14 Chesney Lovins Sophomore
31 Mallory Clark 8th
11 Emily Maynard Senior
33 Natalea Clark Sophomore
42 Leslie Morgan 8th
52 Adia Fouch Freshman
40 Alexis Newman Junior
51 Aya Fouch Freshman
22 Mandy Newman Freshman
15 Maddie Godsey Freshman
4 Isis Rodgers Junior
23 Riley Gullett Sophomore
24 Lauren Stepp Freshman
55 Mackenzie Howell Junior
2 Mati Stepp Junior
44 Madison Howell Junior
3 Raegan Stepp Junior
5 Maddy King Sophomore
Schedule
January
4 Spencer County, 7:30 p.m.
6 at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.
9 at Woodford County, 3:30 p.m.
11 Sayre, 7:30 p.m.
13-16 All “A” Classic, TBA
18 Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.
21 Model, 7:30 p.m.
23 Henry Clay, 5:30 p.m.
27 East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.
29 at Madison Southern, 6 p.m.
30 vs. Rockcastle@S. Laurel, 5 p.m.
February
2 Menifee County, 7:30 p.m.
6 at Danville, 1:30 p.m.
8, at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.
10 at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
12 McCreary Central, 7:30 p.m.
16 Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.
18 Grant County, 7:30 p.m.
20 Bourbon County, 6:30 p.m.
23 Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
25 Casey County, 7:30 p.m.
26 Knox Central, 7:30 p.m.
March
1 at Fredrick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.
4 West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.
5 at Washington County, 7:30 p.m.
6 Phelps, noon
8 at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m.
9 Estill County, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.