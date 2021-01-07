Berea Pirates 2021

Team Roster

50 Jayson Coburn Junior

35 Cameron Patton Sophomore

11 Kobe Combs Junior

34 Koty Roberts Sophomore

44 Canon Cummins Sophomore

32 Graham Robinson Senior

10 Isaiah Dorsey Sophomore

3 Edward Sexton Senior

23 Jaylen Dorsey Senior

15 Jayden Smith Senior

1 Nick Harrison Senior

40 Ty Thompson Junior

43 Ben Little Sophomore

14 Caleb Whitis Sophomore

10 Caleb Moore Freshman

24 Trenton Wilson Sophomore

12 Quenten Morgan Junior

Schedule

January

4 Barbourville, 7:30 p.m

8 Bluegrass United, 7:30 p.m.

12 Sayre, 6:15 p.m.

15 at Corbin, 7:30 p.m.

19 at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

22 Model, 7:30 p.m.

23 Frankfort, 3:30 p.m.

26 Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

29 at Madison Southern, 8 p.m.

30 St. Patrick, 7:30 p.m.

February

4 Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.

6 at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

9 Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.

12 at Sayre, 7:30 p.m.

13 at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.

15 at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m.

18 at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.

22, at Estill County, 7:30 p.m.

26 at Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.

March

2 Bell County, 7:30 p.m.

5 at Pineville, 7:30 p.m.

6 Phelps, 3 p.m.

11 at Bell County, 7:30 p.m.

