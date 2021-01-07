Team Roster
50 Jayson Coburn Junior
35 Cameron Patton Sophomore
11 Kobe Combs Junior
34 Koty Roberts Sophomore
44 Canon Cummins Sophomore
32 Graham Robinson Senior
10 Isaiah Dorsey Sophomore
3 Edward Sexton Senior
23 Jaylen Dorsey Senior
15 Jayden Smith Senior
1 Nick Harrison Senior
40 Ty Thompson Junior
43 Ben Little Sophomore
14 Caleb Whitis Sophomore
10 Caleb Moore Freshman
24 Trenton Wilson Sophomore
12 Quenten Morgan Junior
Schedule
January
4 Barbourville, 7:30 p.m
8 Bluegrass United, 7:30 p.m.
12 Sayre, 6:15 p.m.
15 at Corbin, 7:30 p.m.
19 at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
22 Model, 7:30 p.m.
23 Frankfort, 3:30 p.m.
26 Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
29 at Madison Southern, 8 p.m.
30 St. Patrick, 7:30 p.m.
February
4 Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.
6 at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
9 Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.
12 at Sayre, 7:30 p.m.
13 at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.
15 at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m.
18 at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.
22, at Estill County, 7:30 p.m.
26 at Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.
March
2 Bell County, 7:30 p.m.
5 at Pineville, 7:30 p.m.
6 Phelps, 3 p.m.
11 at Bell County, 7:30 p.m.
