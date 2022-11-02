Ben Robinson, III, is the Magistrate for the 1st District of Madison County. Robinson has served Southern Madison County for over 28 years through elected service on the Berea City Council and the Berea School Board, through committee work on the Finance, Ethics, Planning and Zoning, Personnel, and Public Works Committees and by serving on the Pattie A. Clay Medical Center Board, the US Selective Service Board, and as Chair of the Berea City Parks Board. He is a 1984 graduate of Berea Independent Schools, a 1989 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, and has worked in the Supply Chain and Transportation Industry for over 30 years.
Why are you running? How many times have you ran and how many terms have you served?
I am the current 1st District Magistrate and am running for re-election to continue to be a voice and an advocate for Southern Madison County. I have always felt an obligation to serve my community and am honored to currently serve as Magistrate.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county and what is the solution to that issue?
The single biggest long-term issue facing Madison County/Southern Madison County is the Madison County Detention Center’s overcrowding. Because the County budget is responsible for the expense of holding detainees in surrounding county jails and for the Sheriff’s time and cost of transportation, this issue indirectly affects all residents.
I propose creation of a Working Group of government and community members to study our current detention center, research potential solutions, and bring fiscally responsible recommendations to the Fiscal Court. I will also continue my good working relationship with our members of the General Assembly and the Court of Justice to explore alternative options for non-violent, low-level offenders and to reduce unreimbursed pretrial incarceration costs.
What is the role of an elected official in the position you are seeking?
The role of the county government is to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars while providing the core competencies that we do well, such as 911 emergency services, law enforcement, fire departments, roads, parks, planning and zoning, while working collaboratively with all county agencies and services and with state government. An effective county government will ensure the county is prosperous, safe, has quality education, healthcare, human services, and housing, all to provide its citizens a good quality of life.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Madison County?
To attract more businesses to Madison County, we first need to establish a Madison County Industrial Authority to seek an adequate location to create a Madison County Industrial Park. Many residents are unaware that while we have industrial parks in the area, the county has not yet created its own.
What is the most underrated thing about Madison County?
The most underrated thing about Southern Madison County is the wide array of tourism choices and opportunities we have. We are known for Berea College and the crafts industry, but many don’t realize the number of great independent restaurants, shops, art and entertainment venues we have welcomed over the past few years, or the extent of our outdoor recreational walking, hiking, cycling and mountain biking trails. With the Adventure Tourism we have added to our local businesses, we truly have “something for everyone!”
