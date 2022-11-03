I’m married to Terry Wilson, we have two children Teri Catherine & Todd (Heather) and 5 grandchildren Kalyn, Todreana, Allie, Eli, and Emma.
I am a lifelong Berean. My family lived in the Glade before John G. Fee came to the area. I am a Christian and will always stand for what is right. I’m also retired from the City of Berea and a 3rd generation business owner.
Berea is my hometown and I care about the city and its citizens.
I was elected in 2015 and have served 3 terms.
• There are several issues facing Berea, but the one that concerns me the most is having an adequate workforce to attract new business and industry. I really believe that Berea’s new vocational school will help meet that need.
• The role of Berea City Government should be to serve and meet the needs of its citizens.
• We need to be more business friendly. I believe the current administration is going in the right direction to accomplish this goal.
• The taxpayers of Berea are the most underrated and valuable asset we have. We need to listen to their ideas and suggestions. Fresh ideas are good! I think we learned this when listening to the citizens of Farristown.
