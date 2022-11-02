My name is David Rowlette and I served on the Berea City Council from 2018 – 2020. After fifteen years of service as Executive Director of the Berea Chamber of Commerce and coordinator of the Spoonbread Festival, I retired in 2020. Previously, I served nine years as leader of a statewide economic development initiative based in Frankfort. I was a college professor for ten years in colleges and universities in Louisiana, Illinois and Kansas. I am married to Sandy Childs Rowlette, owner of Memory Lane Ornaments. We have three very successful children: Sarah Stillwell, owner of Grace and Grandeur; Leanna Barnes, Speech Pathologist at Silver Creek Elementary School and Matt Rowlette, owner of Rowlette’s Lawn Care.
Why are you running & how many terms have you served?
I want to help make Berea and Madison County better places to live, work and play. We can make the community safer, reduce the influence of drugs on our families, prepare a world class workforce and address infrastructure needs.
I served on the Berea City Council from 2018 – 2020.
What is the role of city government?
To deliver a broad range of services, administer budgets, enforce local ordinances, run departments such as tourism, public works, parks and recreation, economic development, planning and zoning, public relations, personnel, finance, fire, police, and information technology. Local government is also responsible for coordinating with county, state and federal officials; pursuing grants; and coordinating utility services.
What is the biggest issue facing the city of Berea?
Like most communities, Berea and Madison County must find effective ways to address the escalating drug problem that is sweeping our nation. Drugs continue to tear families apart, challenges employers looking to fill good jobs, increases crime rates, drives up healthcare costs, fills our jails and burdens budgets of social services.
Effective rehabilitation programs need proper funding for those who want help. Participants need to become productive members of society. Education programs should continue to be directed at our youth. Law enforcement officials and judges need a reputation as being tough on drugs.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
It all begins with the development and use of good marketing tools. Information packed websites cannot be overemphasized since site development specialists often research and evaluate prospective sites and communities on-line before contacting city officials about their project. We need shovel-ready building sites along with an inventory of available properties.
A targeted approach to retail and industrial development with Exit 76 and Exit 77 as prime locations for development is underway. Our proximity to the Richmond Centre and Hamburg makes it difficult to recruit new retail establishments and buy local. Our industrial park is located on a major north/south corridor and within a 500-mile radius of 2/3 of the US markets making it appealing to manufacturers and distribution centers.
Our local restaurant tax also provides numerous opportunities to grow new adventure tourism businesses by promoting the Pinnacles, Owsley Fork and our trail system.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
It’s our people who are friendly, skilled / educated, creative, compassionate, service oriented, and demonstrate a strong work ethic and initiative. We rise to all occasions whether it be sending supplies after natural disasters, helping families with unforeseen medical expenses, providing donations for funeral expenses, offering food and housing for the homeless, volunteering at community events and sponsoring fundraisers. These qualities make Berea the welcoming community that newcomers value and appreciate.
To nurture these qualities, we need to encourage more citizens to engage in community and civic activities as volunteers.
