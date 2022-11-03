I am 76-years-old and was born in Sand Gap. When I turned 18 I moved to Lexington and got a job with IBM. I worked my way up to manager but at the age of 35 decided I wanted to go into business for myself and moved to Berea. I have had several business ventures since including a used car dealership, convenient stores, new home construction/ development and rental business.
I originally ran for City Council because I have been blessed in Berea and wanted to give back to my community. I have served 7 consecutive terms on council and feel we have made many good accomplishments over the last 14 years.
• I feel our electric contract. That must be renewed in May 2024 is that biggest single issue we are facing. My goal is to make sure we put out a good R.F.P. for numerous electric companies to bid on our wholesale electric and make sure we continue to keep quality electrical service for our city and most affordable price possible.
• City government’s role is to make sure we have a very efficient city with a good police and fire department maintain our infrastructures and parks, be a good steward of tax payer money while maintaining a rainy day fund, and take care of our employees.
• We need to continue to keep good infrastructures and maintain and grow our industrial park. Keep our utilities and tax rates as low as possible. Our new technical parks. Keep our utilities and tax rates as low as possible. Our new technical school will also help attract new businesses with a well-trained and educated work force. We offer a safe city with good police and fire departments and have a excellent park system and walking trails.
• The most underrated thing about Berea is its citizens. Berea is a very friendly place with lots of job opportunities and a safe place to raise a family with good schools.
