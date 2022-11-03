I am a native of Berea, and I am married to the former Patty Calico, also a native of Berea. I am a member and past president of the Berea Rotary Club, Past president of the St. Joseph Berea Foundation, former member of the Madison County Library and MEPCO boards. I am a past president of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, and I served the organization as secretary/ treasurer for over 30 years as well. I am employed by the Combs , Parsons
and Collins Funeral Home in Richmond.
• I am running to see the completion of the raising of the Owsley Fork Dam, a project that was put back on the front burner after my first election 6 years ago. I am also running for the continues economic development of Berea. This is the fourth them to run. I am seeking my fourth term in office.
• The single biggest issue to me for Berea is our water supply. For the past 6 years, we have been working to get the dam raised at Owsley Fork and bureaucracy to get the project done has been phenomenal. Hopefully, we will see bids let, and construction started in 2023.
• The main role of the government in Berea is to supply police and fire protection. Streets, infrastructure, Parks, and recreation etc.., are not next. The main role of the City Council is to control the purse strings or the budget.
• One thing that may be unpopular to some people is for Berea to become wet. Until we do become wet, instead of just some historical building or districts being wet, changes are very good that we will never attract a name-brand names grocery store or any chain restaurants to come to our town. Berea is on and island. Out county seat is wet as well as every county around us is wet, and here we sit.
• Our trail system, the pinnacles, mountain bike trail, Owsley Fork Lake. We have a good Tourism Commission, and they have, and will continue, I hope to let people far and wide know what we have to offer.
