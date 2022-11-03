I am a 36-year resident of Berea and father of two. I am a graduate of Berea Community and Berea College. I have spent the majority of my adult life in public service in local schools and at the public library where I am the Support Services Manager for the library system. I am also a graduate of the Leadership Madison County and Citizens Police Academy programs. I chair the Parks committee and serve on the Public Works committee.
In my four years on council, the city has completed a major highway project (US 25N), begun an expansion to the Berea Bypass and made substantial improvements to our city’s roads. More than a mile of shared-used path has been added along with a splash pad, ballfield improvements, two new parks, a Pavilion and a section of Boone’s Trace trail through Brushy Fork. In this time we have also seen expansions and addition at the airport, with local businesses and industry. We are on track to see the opening of a new vocational school, two more large sections of shared used path, and expansion of our Owsley Fork Reservoir and other projects during the next term.
• I have served for nearly four years and have seen a substantial amount of progress in that time. This will be my fourth time on the ballot. I believe with continued work on council and through advocacy with our local magistrates, our state representatives and partners, Berea will continue to improve our parks, services, infrastructure and employment opportunities.
• Like most communities, city government must address quality of life issues. We address it by proper maintenance and improvements in infrastructure. We address it through park expansion, improvements and community events. We address it by holding public employees to high standards and retaining them through fair and competitive compensation. By focusing on the quality of life of our citizens, we attract new residents and businesses to our community and give Berea even more to offer.
• City government is responsible for ensuring public services are maintained at a high standard. City government coordinates with service vendors and public employees to ensure accountability and that the needs of the city and its citizens are being met.
• The city must continue its pace of improvements in its roads, sidewalks, trails, and parks. The same things that make Berea an attractive place to live will attract businesses to our community. We must also make sure that our Business & Economic Development Office and Small Business Center have the resources they need to communicate effectively the benefits of opening a new business in Berea.
• Berea has a growing path and trail system that sets us apart from most of our neighbors. While we are still known as the Arts and Crafts Capital of KY, our trails encourage visitors to stay longer and explore Berea. Unlike many tourist attractions, our paths and trails are a free and accessible benefit to our residents year round. Over the coming years, I will do my part to advocate for more of these paths and to connect the ones we have.
