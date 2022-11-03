I’m a creative entrepreneur who owns a restaurant in Berea. I came to Berea in a the 90’s to attend Berea College and never left. I love living in Berea and believe our best days are ahead of us!
I’m running for council because I believe we are all responsible for creating the kind of community we want to live in. Serving in this way is allowing me to deepen my impact in our town and bring a perspective of working families, small business owners, and parents of kids. I ran for city council in 2014 and was not successful. In 2020, I ran again and have been serving on council since then. I’m proud of the way I have represented the citizens of Berea over the past 2 years by sharing information via social media videos, being a professional and well-prepared colleague, and working collaboratively with the administration and other council members.
• The single biggest issue facing our city is the disproportionate growth of our expenditures and our revenue. Expenses are rising, and our revenue is not growing at the same rate. This is an issue facing many communities in the state/region, but this trend is likely to continue to be the biggest challenge we face as we look for more creative ways to provide services to Berea citizens, while keeping a close eye on our cash reserves. Being resourceful is key to addressing this issue! I think public/private partnerships could be utilized more, for one example, a “Friends of Berea Parks” foundation could solicit sponsorships for events and facilities at the city parks. We also need to look critically at the expenses we have in our budget, and carefully weigh the cost/benefit of each line item. I prioritize carefully reading and researching our budget when we go thru that process each year. Thanks to the leadership of our city administrator, will soon begin working on long-term financial planning and projecting for our city finances, and I’m looking forward to seeing the 5 and 10 year trends as that will help inform how we should move forward- as this will continue to be a huge issue.
• The largest role of city government is to provide essential services to residents. The primary role of the council is to determine our values and priorities by passing the budget each year.
• For Berea to attract more businesses, we need to be providing not only traditional city services or even economic development incentives, but we need to be a great place to live- a place that offers a high quality of life. An inclusive, diverse city is more attractive to creative entrepreneurs and small business owners. We need to resist the division and vitriol that some folks want to bring to the table and work together for a shared vision of a vibrant community with strong leadership, healthy discourse, and welcoming of new ideas and voices. This culture of excitement and entrepreneurial momentum can’t be purchased or faked, and I believe it’s the spark we desperately need if we are going to continue to attract folks who are looking to start or grow a business. Also, on a more practical note, we don’t have a ton of commercial property stock. Incentivizing property owners to rent their vacant commercial properties could provide spots for new businesses looking to open.
• The most underrated thing about Berea is the small business owners who have been in business for a long time and are still here. It’s very compelling to look for the next big thing, the new sexy businesses, but we should also celebrate the folks who have already chosen to make an investment in our community by putting down roots and starting businesses here. I would like to for our economic development committee to seek new ways to support and uplift the folks who are already here, doing the hard work of building a business.
