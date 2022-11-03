I was born in Lexington. but have lived nearly all of my 60-plus years here in Berea. My father, Dr. Claude Gentry, was a Professor in the Agriculture Department at Berea College. My mother Shirley Gentry taught English at Berea Community. I have two brothers Glenn Gentry and Tim Gentry that reside here in Berea. I am a graduate of Berea Community High School, Eastern Ky University, and Berea College. I am married to Timothy Isaacs and have two daughters Aimee and Lyndee. I also have an infant granddaughter named Evelyn.I taught first and second grade at Berea Community for 31 years and continue to substitute as time allows. I enjoy volunteering with children and also devoting time to dog rescue.
• I am running for city council because I believe it is now my time to serve my community. Throughout the past 60 years our city government has been guided by many citizens who chose to donate their time through city government. It is now time for me to “step up” and give something back to Berea. I want to make a difference to my hometown and be the voice of its citizens.
• The feedback I have gotten overwhelmingly presents lack of affordable housing as a primary concern. Many citizens have struggled finding a place that they can afford to rent/buy. Rental housing particularly concerns many. This is a problem in many cities nationwide and there is no single solution. While there are many factors to consider; it is my belief it is the basic economics of supply and demand. When demand is high,.costs go up. Therefore, we need to increase the supply and costs should go down. To increase our housing supply we need to make it easier for builders to build these kinds of dwellings. This could include :
• Financial incentives for construction of affordable homes is needed. Some possible incentives might be federal/state supports and grants, and better lending terms on construction of affordable homes. We need to explore housing options like manufactured housing, condominiums, and “flipping” existing buildings. Also Study/Revise zoning, and construction regulations to ease the “red tape” for those who Want to build/invest in affordable housing.
• As a local legislative body; the city council is responsible to the citizens who elected them. The role of the City Council is to identify the problems and needs within the community.
The council is then to establish community goals and objectives to meet those needs. The city council is to be the voice of the people who elect them.
• I believe we could attract more businesses to Berea if we can attract more people to live/ or visit here. Improving our small town feel with revitalizing the Main Street area, and promoting outdoor recreational activities available in the Berea area would bring visitors. Increasing affordable housing opportunities would increase the population and improve the economic opportunities.
• In my opinion the most underrated thing about Berea is its position as a central location for outdoor recreation. With our walking/biking trails and the Owsley/Pinnacles area Berea could be used as a hub for outdoor recreation in Kentucky. We are within an hour of multiple outdoor recreation destinations and could market ourselves as the start/return point for Kentucky- outdoor adventures. Our state promotes exploring Outdoor Kentucky already and we could “ride the coattails” of that advertising.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.