I am a lifelong resident of Berea who worked 38 years for IBM and Lexmark. I am currently retired and doing a little farming. I have served 7 terms on Berea City Council and 8 years on the Berea Planning and Zoning Commission. I was also a volunteer fireman and have worked with numerous youth boards and clubs while raising my 2 sons.
I want to continue to work for ALL citizens of Berea. In my seven terms on the Berea City Council, I have provided a conservative voice for ALL to ensure we, as a City, don’t waste tax payers dollars. I will continue to be conservative voice.
• I think there are 2 major issues facing Berea: (1) connecting the Roselawn subdivision to the new bypass and, (2) the bridge on Highway 1016 that crosses Silver Creek.
• For as long as I can remember, coming up with a solution to the single entry/exit point for the Dixie Park/Roselawn subdivisions has been an issue. With the completion of the new bypass in the near future, myself and a few others on the City Council are working on a plan for a connection for this area to the new bypass.
The Silver Creek bridge on Highway 1016 should have been widened to allow safer pedestrian traffic back in the Summer when the State was resurfacing. A lot of students cross this bridge on foot daily and, in my opinion, creates a real safety hazard. The City needs to work with the State to get this bridge safer for pedestrians.
• I think the role of city Government is to maintain, update, and repair city facilities, promote economic development, and provide public safety services (fire/police). We should provide all of these things with a balanced budget, keeping in mind that they are spending the Citizens dollars.
• Donna Angel, Economic Development Director, and the Economic Development Committee, of which I am a member, have been working together on several fronts for recruitment of businesses for Berea. We must keep up the good work we have been doing.
• I think that Berea has a lot to offer, both citizens and visitors. Our parks, walking trails, locally owned restaurants are all a valuable part of Berea. We need to continue our support for tourism, just as long as the money is spent in a useful manner.
