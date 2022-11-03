I have served on Berea City Council for the past 8 years and have worked diligently to move this city forward. I have always tried to make every decision with all of the citizens in mind. During my time on Council, I have served for 6 years as the Audit and Finance Committee chair, working closely with City Administration to bring forward a budget that is fiscally responsible and makes clear what the priorities of this city are. I am proud of the work that we have done over the past two years as a governing body and hope to continue to serve Berea in the future.
• I am running for Berea City Council to continue to see Berea transform into the place that I want my family to live. We have made incredible progress over the past few years, and it feels like Berea is on the cusp of truly seeing the kind of growth that is our potential. I have served on the City Council for 8 years and this is my fifth election.
• The single greatest issue facing Berea is the long-term financial health of the City. We are at a point of ever-increasing expenses and revenues that are not able to grow at the same rate of the expenses. City government is in the people business. We provide services that require a great deal of labor, and the city is going to need to work toward making sure we are doing that as efficiently as possible to remain solvent in the next decade. We must make difficult decisions both within the government and the utilities as we go to market for wholesale power once again.
• The role of city government is to provide services and infrastructure to the citizens of the city. The specific role of Council in our form of government is to legislate and set the budget for the city. The greatest annual responsibility that we have as a body is to set the budget to be the financial road map for the upcoming year. This document annually shows the priorities and goals of the government. We must constantly be working with our city administration and department heads to make sure that when the budget process comes about there are no surprises about difficult decisions that must be made for the future of the city.
• The number one thing that Berea can do to attract businesses is to understand what potential businesses are looking for and be prepared when they visit our city. We have spent many years insuring that our industrial park has the amenities that make us competitive both regionally and nationally. The work that has been done to have shovel ready sites, expand the industrial park, and put in place the proper infrastructure to access these properties is the reason that Berea has been so successful recently in landing business prospects.
• The most underrated thing about Berea is the outdoor resources that we have surrounding our city. We have pushed these the last few years, but there still needs to be work done to improve what we currently have while looking for new opportunities. There must be a focus on increasing the overall experience of both people who are visiting Berea and those that live year. Berea must focus on keeping our exceptional youth while bringing in new people to keep our city thriving for the short-term and long-term.
