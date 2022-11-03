Seeking a second term on the Berea City Council, I am a lifelong resident with family roots deep in Berea and Southern Madison County, going back to the late 1700’s. My late husband, Tex and I have been blessed to work and raise our sons, Mark and Adam, here. We ran a small business in the early years. He retired from Hyster and was a farmer. In 2020 I retired from a 20 year career as Editor and Publisher of The Berea Citizen. Being a member of Berea City Council has been an educational and rewarding endeavor. I hope I’ve made a positive impact and would welcome the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Berea.
• The issues facing Berea include aging infrastructure, maintaining the workforce necessary to provide city services, and meeting needs and expectations of the citizens amidst ever increasing costs. Prioritizing spending is crucial.
• The city can not and should not be all things to all people. Government’s primary role is seeing to the safety and well being of citizens. Berea does this by providing police and fire protection, and maintaining and improving infrastructure. Beyond those things, the city government also seeks to improve the quality of life for its residents through high standards in building and growth, economic development, parks and recreation, and promoting tourism.
• The current administration is continually and successfully seeking out business and industry to locate in town. Berea has seen numerous wonderful additions in just the past two years. Among the more noteworthy are the long awaited Berea campus of Madison County School’s vocational and technology center and AppHarvest, in addition to chain fast food restaurants and many small businesses.
• Determining something underrated is hard for me. I believe we do good job promoting all the things that make Berea a special place. I would put good, kind, hardworking people at the top of a list that would include good places to work and play, a wide choice of churches, excellent schools and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.