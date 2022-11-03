I’m a long-time Berea native, born right here in Berea at Berea Hospital ER and delivered by the Late Mayor Dr.Clifford Kirby. Grew up in Madison County (Berea and Richmond). I graduated from Madison Central High School and I’m currently a School Bus Driver for Madison County Schools.
I’m running for Berea City Council for the future of our Children. They need a voice to be heard. This is my first time running for office.
• The biggest issue facing Berea is affordability. Many different things are getting high and out of hand for the common person to afford.
• The role of the city government is to hear the voice of the people and make decisions that would benefit them.
• We need more community events that are free or low cost to the community. Also could benefit from more places to shop. That being grocery stores or department stores.
• The trails and beauty of our nature. More events within our trails are needed or offered.
