I helped lead the successful fight to repeal the outrageous 139% property tax hike. I am the only candidate that has the education and experience to properly scrutinize and analyze some of the questionable financial decisions the county considers.
Why are you running for office? How many times have you ran and if you are an incumbent, how many terms have you served?
The current fiscal court has attempted several huge tax increases and did pass a 5% insurance premium tax. They have more than doubled the county’s long term debt on questionable loans. The size of the county government is growing at a much faster rate than the tax base. I’m running to try to bring some common sense back to county government. I have not been in office for 8 years, but served three different terms as magistrate since being first elected in 1998.
What is the single biggest issue facing (Berea, Richmond, Berea or Madison County) and what is your solution to that issue?
Madison County has several challenges and one of the most significant is creating a more unified front for future planning by engaging all the major stakeholders in dialogue to create a comprehensive vision.
What is the role of the (city or county) government?
Provide essential services that create a safe and healthy environment that allows the economy to thrive and the citizens to enjoy the liberty and freedom that comes from being an American.
What can be done to attract more businesses to (Berea, Richmond or Madison County)?
We desire to attract high quality businesses and industries that will enhance the economic vitality of our citizens. Creating a comprehensive vision for our county by all the stakeholders would be the foundation for the steps to take to insure we have a high quality of life for current and future residents.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea, Richmond or Madison and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
Madison County enjoys a strong robust economy that is the envy of much of the state. At the same time I think our history and heritage are highly underrated. Daniel Boone first settled in Madison County. We have a rich civil war history with Cassius Clay, Berea College and the Battle of Richmond. There are several other aspects of our history that help define who we are as a county.
