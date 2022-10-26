William “BJ” O’Donnell, the son of former Madison County Sheriff, the late Nelson O’Donnell is seeking the same post his father held.
(1) Why are you running? What are your qualifications?
For me it is a lifelong fulfillment to help people, which is the main reason I entered law enforcement two decades ago. There is nothing more rewarding in my opinion, than providing a person or persons in times of need. I have been committed to this in all aspects of my personal life and business endeavors.
19years law enforcement experience, KLEC Instructor, Certified Internal Investigator, ERU Commander, currently Assistant Chief Of Police at Richmond Police Department
2) What is the biggest issue or issues facing Madison County?
Well you might think that I would say the drug issue in our county. While true, this is a major issue that we continue to battle, but it is not the key issue I want to focus on if elected. The biggest issue I see is the advancement of the sheriff’s office as a whole. The Sheriff’s Office has grown in manpower over the past several years and the office’s budget is currently at a comfortable $4.9 million for this fiscal year. With these kinds of numbers and increases in manpower we should be able to see some growth within the department and services provided. As it stands, this office does not investigate homicides, drug overdoses, street level drug trafficking and other major crimes. There is nothing in place to handle violent encounters with suspects, i.e. tactical team, negotiators, less lethal options. Another important fact is law enforcement coverage in general. No consideration has been given to designating specific areas for these deputies to cover or the assurance that these areas are being consistently patrolled.
3) What is the solution to that issue or issues facing Madison County? We will fix these issues that I have just mentioned and many more through my experience as an investigator, leader, and my hands-on attitude towards law
enforcement. I laid some of this out in my Platform and would encourage you to take a look at it. While it is not an exhaustive list of goals to accomplish, it does, I think set the groundwork for where this office should be headed for the future.
4) What is the role of an elected official in the position you are seeking?
To provide the citizens of this county with a professional and high-quality law enforcement office that will respond and assist them whenever and however requested.
5) What is your message to the voters?
I am committed to the progression of this sheriff’s office and this county. We must always look to the future in order to secure and preserve our quality of life. I humbly ask for your vote.
