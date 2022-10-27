My name is Brian Combs and I am running for First District Magistrate. I have been married to Jennifer Combs for 26 years and we have two daughters, Holly Combs and Anna Haskins, and her husband, Titus. I have worked for the past 16 years at Novelis in Berea, primarily in maintenance as an electrician. I enjoy spending time with my family. We love to travel and learn about our state and nation’s history.
My message to voters is please be sure to vote because local elections have the biggest impact on our daily lives. If I am elected, I want to concentrate on reducing the tax burden, especially on our retirees and seniors. I want to work towards a smaller government and engage and inform constituents by making information and meetings more accessible. We will need to work with State Legislators to find more funding for roads, bridges, infrastructure, etc. We need to make sure we have the most qualified people serving on the county boards and commissions by working with all of the stakeholders (first responders, public service commission, state and federal government, chamber of commerce, etc.) to develop the best comprehensive plan. I would appreciate your support on November 8th in our General Election.
Why are you running for office? How many times have you ran and if you are an incumbent, how many terms have you served?
Madison County is my home and I have lived my entire life in the First District. I feel that everyone should serve their community in some capacity. I feel like I am called to and can best serve as the First District Magistrate and it would be a great honor to be southern Madison’s representative.
I am fortunate to be a part of a family that has taught me to serve their community and has been such a great example to me. For the last 27 years I have worked hard to provide for my family and support my community and this has helped prepare me to be a public servant. I place a high value on being accountable, making responsible decisions, treating others with respect and dignity, listening to concerns, and making people a priority.
I ran previously for 1st District Magistrate in 2014 and I continue to attend our county’s fiscal court meetings and engage in what is going on in county government.
What is the single biggest issue facing (Berea, Richmond, Berea or Madison County) and what is your solution to that issue?
The detention center overcrowding and the recidivism rate is the biggest issue the county faces. The detention center is a complex problem and in order for it to be fixed, it will require all hands on deck. I am committed to engaging the citizens, our legislators, our businesses, our churches, etc. in the process because it will take everyone working together to solve this issue. People have great ideas, but many times these ideas aren’t allowed per Kentucky’s revised statutes. There are a lot of requirements in our current laws of how detention centers are to be operated. I am committed to helping solve this problem and my hope is that if you’re reading this, you’ll join me in finding a solution.
What is the role of the (city or county) government?
The role of any government is to protect life, liberty, and property. County government is the fiscal arm of the state government.
Magistrates are the legislative branch of county government. They are public servants that represent the citizens of the county. Magistrates vote on the county budget, focus on infrastructure needs, they are responsible for county property, maintaining county staff, setting tax rates, and creating a comprehensive plan for planning and zoning.
What can be done to attract more businesses to (Berea, Richmond or Madison County)?
Businesses are not going to come to Madison County if we don’t have a trained workforce. Employers are currently having a difficult time finding employees to work. With the addition of the new Ignite Academies in Berea and Richmond, I think we’re headed in the right direction. The county property tax on residential properties alone cannot fund the state-mandated services that the county is required to provide. We must have businesses in order to ensure that there are services for the residents of the county. We have to utilize the infrastructure that we have in the county to attract businesses. For example sewer, three-phase electric, internet, etc. That is why the comprehensive plan is so important and we need everyone’s engagement in making the best plan going forward.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea, Richmond or Madison and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
I believe that the Central Kentucky Regional Airport is the most underrated thing about Madison County. Most people don’t realize how much is utilized for our economic development. Madison County government needs to continue to be a partner and ensure its continued growth.
