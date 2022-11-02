I grew up in Madison County and have been married to Steve Vescio for over 38 years. We have 2 daughters; 2 grandchildren and I am the daughter of Jim and Betty Masterson. I graduated from EKU with Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Master’s degree in Industrial Technology. I have worked at IBM for nearly 40 years and for the past 10 years working in the area of business development. I have been actively involved in the community with various charities and my church.
I see the position of Magistrate as someone who represents the people’s interest and is a voice for their concerns and ideas on where the county is now and where we want it to be in the future. Your representative must make wise decisions on how our tax dollars are utilized to maintain needed services. I have spoken to many of you, who shared similar concerns about decisions being made and the direction Madison County is taking. I believe that the people in the 4th District need to have their voices heard and need better representation on issues that affect them the most. That is why I am running for 4th District Magistrate.
In speaking with people, one of the most common areas of concern is the traffic. I am a supporter of local development and growth. However, we need better planning.
Planning is more than just approving zone changes. Planning is understanding the impact these changes will have on surrounding communities. Advanced planning is needed because whatever is decided today will affect all the infrastructure tomorrow. I can say that I will seek well thought out plans before making hasty decisions.”
Within the 4th district there over 18,500 registered voters and approximately 3,100 people voted in the primary (less than 17%). I would like to encourage all citizens of the 4th District, no matter party affiliation, to vote for the person you think will best represent you.
“My commitment to you is simple; I will represent the people of the 4th district and work on the services needed in our county. I would be honored to serve as your Magistrate and I’m asking for your vote on Tuesday, November 8th.”
