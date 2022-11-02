John Tudor is a lifelong resident of Madison County who is seeking his third term as 3rd District Magistrate. He is retired from the United States Postal Service after 34 years of service and has been married to his wife, Robin, for 30 years. Tudor is very active on various boards and committies across the county.
———
Why are you running for office? How many times have you ran and if you are an incumbent, how many terms have you served?
I am running for office because I care about Madison County. This is a very pivotal time for our county. We must make decisions to continue moving our county forward in a wise manner. I want to continue to make improvements with the infrastructure. I am currently serving my second term as 3rd District Magistrate. I want to continue working to bring good paying jobs to Madison County and find jobs for the employees at the demilitarization project once it is completed.
What is the single biggest issue facing (Berea, Richmond, Berea or Madison County) and what is your solution to that issue?
The single biggest issue facing Madison County is the drug epidemic. This problem is not going away anytime soon. First we must address this by educating our children at home and in school and make them aware of the dangers involved. We must also use the media to advertise against drug use much like we did to discourage cigarette smoking. We must also encourage our citizens to notify officials when drug activity is occuring in their neighborhood. We need to use all available resources such as in law enforcement to attack this problem.
What is the role of the (city or county) government?
The role of our local government is to work together with citizens and local elected officials along with state officials to help provide safe communities, good jobs, a quality education and a vibrant community to raise our children, our workforce and elderly.
What can be done to attract more businesses to (Berea, Richmond or Madison County)?
We are already in a position to attract more businesses to our county by improving infrastructures to our local airport. Madison County has seven interchanges along I-75. We need to develop an industrial site for the county to intice industry.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea, Richmond or Madison and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
The most underrated thing about Madison County is our diversity. From our rural farming communities to our cities of Richmond and Berea. It is beautiful how different we are and yet come together to celebrate the Millstone Park, Spoonbread festival, to Boonesbourgh and Whitehall Park. From different job opportunities to different higher education facilities, this just makes an ideal place to start any kind of business. Madison County is one of the best places in the commonwealth to live and raise a family. We must continue to promote all of the different amenities offered here.
