My name is Mike Coyle and I am your proud Sheriff of Madison County. I am a current and life- long resident of Madison County. I’ve been married to my wife, Linda, for 50 years. We’ve raised our three children in Madison County and now our grandchildren are being raised here. I am a life-long member of the First Christian Church in Berea. Madison County is home for my family, and I care and believe in providing safety and security for all those who choose to reside or pass through our beloved county.
Why are you running? What are your qualifications?
The population in Madison County is growing and with that is a paramount concern
to keep providing a service that our residents are proud of. I have been fortunate to be your sheriff for 10 years and I will continue to work diligently to provide a professional department that not only serves as law enforcement, but also community support. We pride ourselves on and strive to be a full service agency available 24 hours per day seven days a week for everyone and I will continue to pursue the excellence expected by the citizens of Madison County.
I am a proud graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a BS Degree in Police Administration. I began my career with Richmond and Berea Police Departments before starting with the Kentucky State Police. I retired from the Kentucky State Police with over 28 years of service. I’ve been a faithful and devoted law enforcement servant to the state of Kentucky and Madison County for over 43 years. I have completed thousands of hours of specialized law enforcement training. I have extensive experience in the area of drug enforcement and worked as the public relations officer for the Kentucky State Police. My experience and training qualify me to be your
Sheriff. My record will show that under my administration, I’ve provided the leadership needed to staff and run a proactive, efficient, and professional office. Our State Audits have been excellent, and we are good stewards of the taxpayer’s money. I am very proud of our staff and officers, and I’ll continue to provide Madison County with the best of both. I will be seeking my third term as Madison County Sheriff.
3) What is the solution to that issue or issues facing Madison County?
We believe the single biggest issue facing Madison County is drug overdoses. We would like to see this problem reduce in Madison County as a whole. We have a total of six deputies who are assigned to this effort from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Three detectives are working with officers from the Richmond Police Department, Berea Police Department and the Kentucky State Police on a HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force to attack this problem. Their goal is to identify and dismantle Drug Trafficking Organizations that have a nexus with Madison County. We have two deputies assigned to a street crimes unit and their duties
are specifically to address each drug complaint we receive individually. They have been very productive in their efforts, and we hope to amplify this program with additional equipment and manpower as the budget allows. We have a detective assigned to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) who investigates and adopts cases that need to be pursued in federal proceedings. This has led to dozens of high-profile drug dealers in Madison County incarcerated for large prison terms in federal prison. We have a detective assigned to the Office of Homeland Security to investigate overdose deaths and they will be working with Madison County Ambulance Service, Madison County Coroner’s Office as well as the prosecutors to identify the sources of drug trafficking and zero in to help rid them of the poisonous drugs to our citizens of Madison County. We all need to work together to minimize the drug problems. This is a national
problem but we each need to do our share.
We have a total of four K9s assigned to use as another tool in the fight against this scourge also. They have been instrumental in assisting our agency and others in Madison County on locating concealed narcotics, tracking and apprehension of suspects and providing security for the deputies in certain situations.
We have hired four School Resource Officers at our county elementary schools in an effort not only to protect our children but also educate and mentor them at an early age about the dangers of drugs.
What is the role of an elected official in the position you are seeking?
My role as Sheriff is to oversee the protection of the citizens of Madison County, service of civil and criminal papers, protection of the courts, and collect the taxes for Madison County. I know and understand my role as Sheriff.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is proactive, and our community is safer because of it. Our street crimes unit, K9 and drug investigators help minimize the drug problems in Madison County and our School Resource Officers are helping protect our children while mentoring them. We believe this will be enticing to any industry looking to be involved in a safe community such as Madison County.
What is your message to voters?
I have been a public servant most of my life with over 40 years of Law Enforcement experience. I truly enjoy helping others and making a difference in people’s lives, one person at a time. I enjoy coming to work and being part of something special that we’ve created. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has flourished in the past three terms, and I am excited about progressing our office even more. I feel the citizens of Madison County feel very protected in our community and I look forward to ensuring their rights and privileges stay intact.
