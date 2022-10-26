Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor is seeking his third term in office and has served as Judge Executive since 2015.
(1) Why are you running? How many times have you ran and how many terms have you served?
I am your Madison County Judge Executive and have been serving in this role since 2015. If elected, this will be my third term serving as your Madison County Judge Executive. Before I was elected in 2014, I was an entrepreneur in this community for 15 years, and saw first hand where my hometown was suffering. A colleague and friend encouraged me to get involved, and after prayerful consideration with my wife and kids I decided to pursue the opportunity. The last eight years have been an overwhelming education on how government works. The last couple of years have challenged my resolve, but incorporating a “service above self” attitude, and putting my energies into our amazing staff and other community leaders have me excited to continue to pursue this position so that I can keep building a better Madison County. The savings we’ve already achieved and the economic development we’ve secured and continue to fight for is proof that we are grinding every day for more revenue in this community so that we can continue to provide the services that people say they want. As for transparency, nobody likes to hear the hard facts, but I have never let that stop me from telling them. I am more than willing to celebrate our successes, and I won’t shy away from facing our challenges either, with open lines of communication to this community.
2. What is the biggest challenge facing the county? 3. What is the solution to that issue/issues?
A significant challenge to our community and communities across the country is the drug epidemic, which then exacerbates our existing financial insecurities. The drug epidemic is crowding our correction facilities and suffocating our budget. We have mandates issued by our state government on what we must support financially, which puts at risk the ability to maintain the level of services our community is used to and deserves. Because of that, our administration is constantly looking for opportunities to grow our business economy in order to bring dollars and jobs/industry into the community. Economic Development projects like AppHarvest is a current example of that; we will continue to look for ways to bring in additional income to support the
ever-growing needs of the community. To combat our financial challenges on a daily basis, we will continue to find opportunities for savings in our daily work spaces. We’ve cut over a million dollars in supply redundancies and wasteful spending. We have to, as we are facing arguably the largest challenge we have, which is preparing for the departure of federal CSEPP funds when the demilitarization of chemical weapons is complete at the Bluegrass Army Depot. Those funds currently supplement and support our emergency management system and the program itself provides jobs and occupational tax revenue that will have to be replaced with other means when the project is complete. We work every day to plan beyond the departure of CSEPP, while still looking for ways to provide other current services the county demands under strict revenue constraints.
3. What is the role of an elected official in the position you are seeking?
The role of Madison County Judge Executive is a big one, one. that is challenging at every turn. I am the administrator of 12 different departments with 180+ employees, 500+ miles of roads and a $107-million dollar budget to cover all expenses for services, supplies and employees across all departments. The Judge Executive works with a four-person Fiscal Court and we all serve as the governing body for the citizens of Madison County, including those in and outside of the city limits of Berea and Richmond. County government was created to be an arm of the State at the local level.
State legislature dictates the authority that we have and the services that we shall provide to citizens. It is then up to us to determine how to use the dollars we’re able to generate to pay for the services, both the ones we are mandated to provide and the ones the citizens demand.
4. What can be done to attract more businesses to Madison County?
Our geographical location, with the largest interstate in the east coast running right through our community, places us in a position of opportunity. This location will allow us to recruit industry to the area to support growth and grow our tax base through job creation. We will use innovation to save taxpayer dollars, expand quality and affordable broadband, and keep taxes low to attract jobs. We will continue to leverage relationships with Richmond and Berea to increase economic opportunities for our entire community.
5. What is the most underrated thing about Madison County?
Our people are our greatest asset. I have always said Madison County is the best place to live, work and raise a family and that’s because of our people. I believe that we have a team here at Madison County government who all want to build a better Madison County. All of the people here in your local administration are dedicated, innovative and love working for Madison County government. They’re proud of what we stand for and what we do here. They’re our greatest asset and I plan to continue to support them to keep building a better Madison County through efficient and effective government.
Madison County is the county seat of two thriving cities with equally growing institutions of higher education located inside those cities. This means we have resources and an educated workforce already within our community. Through relationships, partnerships and working together for the past seven years, we can leverage our assets for the betterment of all citizens.
