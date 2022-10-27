Lochmueller has more than 30 years experience working in the business world and been successful in starting companies, as well as leading corporations through good and bad times. My knowledge will only help me address the challenges that Madison County faces in the future.
Why are you running for office? How many times have you ran and if you are an incumbent, how many terms have you served?
My role will be to effectively represent the citizens of Madison County District #2 in Madison County fiscal affairs at the Fiscal Court level. I will be only one of five fiscal court government individuals representing Madison County. This is my first time running for political office.
What is the single biggest issue facing (Berea, Richmond, Berea or Madison County) and what is your solution to that issue?
The biggest issue Madison County faces over the next five years is the closing of the Bluegrass Army Depot and its financial effect on our county. Economic Development opportunities within the county will be one of the most important solutions to our challenges. We will need new sources of revenue to provide the services expected by our citizens.
What is the role of the (city or county) government?
To provide the necessary services to our citizens: Law Enforcement, First Responders, Basic Public Services, Economic Development and the Rules of Society.
What can be done to attract more businesses to (Berea, Richmond or Madison County)?
Have a Cohesive Madison County Economic Development Strategic Plan with proper leadership and support from all involved. Working together for the benefit of all. Madison County has so much potential, but is fragmented with the County, City of Richmond and Berea all having separate efforts with very little working together.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea, Richmond or Madison and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
Our potential to be better as we have seen in other areas of Kentucky. Working together on Economic Development opportunities will only benefit all citizens of Madison County and enrich the Cities of Richmond & Berea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.