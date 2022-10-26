Steve Tussey, current Madison County Jailer. is a native of Madison County with 40- plus years of experience in corrections, retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, worked as a consultant for corrections, expert witness, part-time instructor at Eastern Kentucky University. More than 3,000 hours of training in corrections with multiple certifications. Increased jail staffing by over 20%, and ncreased staff salaries by over 30%. Started in-house drug counseling weekly. Started Voices of Hope with an on-site Peer Recovery Counselor paid for under a University of Kentucky grant.
Why are you running for office? How many times have you ran and if you are the incumbent, how many terms have you served?
To use my 40-plus years of experience in corrections for my home community. I have run twice, and I am currently the incumbent.
What is the single biggest thing facing (Berea, Richmond, or Madison County) and what is your solution to that issue?
To maintain or supply housing for inmates that meets the needs of the county’s population. To work with and advise the local government agencies of available
options.
What is the role of the (city or county) government?
To meet the needs of the people.
What can be done to attract more businesses to (Berea, Richmond or Madison
County)?
Supply the infrastructure to accommodate growth, roads, schools, jobs, etc;.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea, Richmond or Madison County
and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
Although Madison County has grown to nearly 100,000 residents, it still retains the small rural atmosphere that gives it that quaint friendly feeling. I hope that, although this area is growing rapidly, we can grow in ways that are conducive to neighborhood type communities with local services.
