Tom Botkin currently represents the 4th Magistrate District and has served in that position for more than seven years.
Why are you running and what are your qualifications?
I am running for re-election to keep Madison County moving forward. In 2014 I ran for office for one reason and one reason only, to help people that couldn’t help themselves. Over the last 7 ½ years I have done that very thing. When you called me for assistance I came and when it was possible and legal, I initiated assistance from the county to resolve those problems. I have learned that most people do not have huge problems.
They just want the pothole fixed in front of their driveway or a rusted culvert replaced. We have made a lot of progress, but we have many other serious issues facing us in the next four years. We still battle daily with the war on drugs. I have proven my commitment to ensuring our children and grandchildren live and grow up in a safe, drug- free community by supporting and funding Sheriff Coyle and his department with more than $9-million dollars in additional funds to purchase new cruisers, bullet proof
vests, backup weapons, tasers, advanced training, a K9 unit, pay raises and manpower. All of which have been crucial to maintaining safety in our neighborhoods.
My qualifications can easily be summed up in one word, experience. Twenty years of experience in the United States Army attaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Three. Sixteen years of industry experience as a Foreman at The Okonite Company. Most importantly, 7 ½ years of experience as a Community Leader and Magistrate of District 4 in Madison County. Experience in resolving difficult issues the county has faced over the last seven years and the knowledge to tackle the tough challenges we will be facing in the future. Experience to communicate with our State Legislatures in Frankfort while lobbying for state funds that benefit Madison County and 4th District Residents. Finally, the experience to communicate with constituents and the knowledge to quickly resolve issues daily.”
What is the biggest issue or issues facing Madison County?
There are many major issues facing Madison County over the next several years. By far the most important issues and top priority for the 4th District remains the safe destruction of the remaining rockets containing GB (Sarin) nerve agent stored on the Blue Grass Army Depot. The 4th District borders the Depot on the South & West sides and while the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant (BGCAPP) has been extremely successful destroying 246 of the 523 tons of agents to this point, the M55
rockets containing the deadliest nerve agent in the world, GB (Sarin) remains. Absolutely no mistakes can be made in the final phase of destroying the remaining M55 Rockets. In 2023, when the last GB M55 Rocket is neutralized I would like to see the chemical weapons equipment, that billions of dollars of taxpayer money were spent on, be repurposed to destroy conventional weapons and the stop open air detonation of conventional weapons. Should this be possible we could retain some portion of the 1,436 jobs currently working there.
Another major issue across Madison County and the 4th District is the lack of Broadband. The past 2 years of lockdown at the hands of COVID has shown us many weaknesses. When schools closed and remote learning became the “new norm” many of our children were caught short due to inadequate broadband access. It wasn’t just our children, as many of our residents found themselves working or at least trying to work from home. In 2021 I was appointed to the Madison County Broadband Taskforce and after months of intensely searching for the solution to this problem we selected All Points Broadband (APB). APB will bring affordable high speed broadband services to rural and unserved residents in Madison County and the 4th District to keep our families and Madison County moving forward!
We all know CSEPP will be ending soon and that program going away also takes $42 million dollars out of the $70 million dollar county budget, which is why economic development is one of the keys to our future. It is imperative we continue to bring in new jobs, such as the 350 new jobs coming soon at AppHarvest. This will help our economy, but we can’t stop there. I would like to seek and attain grant money to develop an Industrial Park, which will bring additional jobs and expand our revenue base.
We must also continue to improve and promote the Central Kentucky Regional Airport, which is a gateway to further our economic development. In my next term I will work with State Legislators to ensure the completion of the Highway 52 Connector to Duncannon and lobby for a new road to connect the Central Kentucky Regional Airport to the Highway 52 Connector. This will be a key component to economic development in Madison County in the future. I will also seek grant money to provide for water line improvements along the 52 Connector to Duncannon and Caleast.
Finally, I believe going forward we must improve the safety of our roads in the 4th District, which is why I have continued to pursue a turning lane on US 421 into Kingston Elementary School and will also pursue turning lane at the intersection of US 25 & US 499.
What is the role of an elected official in the position you are seeking?
There are many aspects to being a magistrate, in fact there are twenty-six different functions a magistrate is responsible for during their performance as a member of the fiscal court. While all responsibilities are important one of the top priorities is to
represent the 18,000 constituents in the 4th District. I frequently travel throughout the 4th District meeting with constituents to discuss, review, inspect, and ultimately resolve problems/issues in which they have expressed concerns. Most of the time issues are minor and can be resolved with a simple phone call to one of the county departments. Occasionally an issue is more complex and requires extensive research into regulations coupled with coordination from multiple county departments and state agencies to resolve. I have also met with individual members and association officers at Homeowners Association Meetings to discuss concerns in their neighborhoods. I have addressed town hall meetings, club meetings, organization luncheons and had booths at fall festivals to share information and receive feedback. Over the past 7½ years I have been accessible 24/7/365 by email, text, and cell phone which is 859-200-9765 and while I am proudly serving as Magistrate of the 4th District, I will always be available to meet face to face to discuss and address your concerns and issues.
It was one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the residents of Madison County and the State of Kentucky for 20 years in the United States Army. It has also been the privilege of a lifetime to Proudly Serve the residents of the 4th District and Madison County as Magistrate of District 4. I want to thank all of you for your support over the last 8 years, but there’s more work to be done and I would appreciate your vote and support on May17th to Keep Madison County Moving Forward!”
