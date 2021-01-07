Southern Eagles 2021

Team Roster

14 Jayden Adams Senior

15 Braden Hudson Sophomore

12 Michael Bannister Senior

4 Zach Hudson Sophomore

0 Trent DeVries Senior

24 Kyle Linville Sophomore

54 Brett Erslan Sophomore

1 Jay Rose Sophomore

23 Hezekiah Fogle Junior

13 Blake Simpson Junior

30 Dailon G-Harris Senior

11 Walter Smith Junior

10 Grant Holbrook Junior

41 Nate Turner Junior

Schedule

January

5 at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.

7 Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.

8 Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.

12 South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

14 Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.

16 at Harlan County, 4 p.m.

19 at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m.

21 at Somerset, 7:30 p.m.

23 at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

26 Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.

29 Berea, 8 p.m.

30 at Clinton County, 7 p.m.

February

2 Corbin, 7:30 p.m.

4 Montgomery Co., 7:30 p.m.

6 at Louisville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

8 Central Ky. Homeschool, 7 p.m.

9 at Franklin County, 6:30 p.m.

12 at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.

13 Perry Co. Central, 7:30 p.m.

16 at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.

18 George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m.

20 Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

23 at Estill County, 7:30 p.m.

25 at Corbin, 7:30 p.m.

27 Scott County, 7:30 p.m.

March

2 Model, 7:30 p.m.

5 Pike County Central

6 Garrard County, 4 p.m.

9 Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.

12 West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.

