Team Roster
14 Jayden Adams Senior
15 Braden Hudson Sophomore
12 Michael Bannister Senior
4 Zach Hudson Sophomore
0 Trent DeVries Senior
24 Kyle Linville Sophomore
54 Brett Erslan Sophomore
1 Jay Rose Sophomore
23 Hezekiah Fogle Junior
13 Blake Simpson Junior
30 Dailon G-Harris Senior
11 Walter Smith Junior
10 Grant Holbrook Junior
41 Nate Turner Junior
Schedule
January
5 at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.
7 Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.
8 Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.
12 South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
14 Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.
16 at Harlan County, 4 p.m.
19 at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m.
21 at Somerset, 7:30 p.m.
23 at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
26 Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.
29 Berea, 8 p.m.
30 at Clinton County, 7 p.m.
February
2 Corbin, 7:30 p.m.
4 Montgomery Co., 7:30 p.m.
6 at Louisville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
8 Central Ky. Homeschool, 7 p.m.
9 at Franklin County, 6:30 p.m.
12 at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.
13 Perry Co. Central, 7:30 p.m.
16 at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.
18 George Rogers Clark, 7:30 p.m.
20 Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
23 at Estill County, 7:30 p.m.
25 at Corbin, 7:30 p.m.
27 Scott County, 7:30 p.m.
March
2 Model, 7:30 p.m.
5 Pike County Central
6 Garrard County, 4 p.m.
9 Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.
12 West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.
