Lady Eagles 2021

Team Roster

3 Hannah Ashcraft Junior

20 Hadley French 7th

5 Jada Carter Sophomore

10 Maria Himes 8th

35 Caylen Conrad Senior

4 Mackenzie Lopez Sophomore

22 Samantha Cornelison Senior

33 Bella Moberly Sophomore

23 Macie Daniels Junior

2 Lacie Parks Senior

21 Ashlan Estep 8th

12 Laci Sandlin 7th

32 Reece Estep Junior

1 Tara Wooten Sophomore

24 Morgan Flannery Junior

Schedule

January

5 Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.

8 at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.

9 Letcher Co. Central, 3:30 p.m.

11 Whitley County, 7:30 p.m.

14 at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.

16 Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.

19 Lincoln County 7:30 p.m.

23 at Bryan Station 3:30 p.m.

27 at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.

29 Berea, 6 p.m.

30 at Hazard, 4:30 p.m.

February

1 West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.

2 at Casey County, 7:30 p.m.

5 at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

8 at North Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

11 Scott County, 6 p.m.

13 Woodford County, 2 p.m.

5 Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

8 at North Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

11 Scott County, 6 p.m.

13 Woodford County, 7:30 p.m.

15 Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

19 South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

22 Rowan County, 7:30 p.m.

23 Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.

25 at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.

27 Dunbar, 2 p.m.

March

2 Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

5 at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.

8 at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.

11 Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you