Team Roster
3 Hannah Ashcraft Junior
20 Hadley French 7th
5 Jada Carter Sophomore
10 Maria Himes 8th
35 Caylen Conrad Senior
4 Mackenzie Lopez Sophomore
22 Samantha Cornelison Senior
33 Bella Moberly Sophomore
23 Macie Daniels Junior
2 Lacie Parks Senior
21 Ashlan Estep 8th
12 Laci Sandlin 7th
32 Reece Estep Junior
1 Tara Wooten Sophomore
24 Morgan Flannery Junior
Schedule
January
5 Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m.
8 at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.
9 Letcher Co. Central, 3:30 p.m.
11 Whitley County, 7:30 p.m.
14 at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.
16 Boyle County, 7:30 p.m.
19 Lincoln County 7:30 p.m.
23 at Bryan Station 3:30 p.m.
27 at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.
29 Berea, 6 p.m.
30 at Hazard, 4:30 p.m.
February
1 West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m.
2 at Casey County, 7:30 p.m.
5 at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
8 at North Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
11 Scott County, 6 p.m.
13 Woodford County, 2 p.m.
5 Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
8 at North Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
11 Scott County, 6 p.m.
13 Woodford County, 7:30 p.m.
15 Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
19 South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
22 Rowan County, 7:30 p.m.
23 Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.
25 at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.
27 Dunbar, 2 p.m.
March
2 Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
5 at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.
8 at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.
11 Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.