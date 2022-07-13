Mek “Mack” Calhoun, age 52, of Lexington, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2022
Visitation was from noon-1 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home followed by a burial at Madison County Memorial Gardens in Richmond.
