The Foley Middle School softball “A”and “B” teams capped a memorable season by winning the conference tournament. The “A” squad ended the season with a perfect 18-0 record, while the “B” team finished 17-1. Foley defeated Farristown in both title games. Team members are as follows: Allie Wilson, Anna Wilson, Ava Baldridge, Cadence Couch, Daisy Collett, Elanya Bolin, Jadeyn Terrill, Kara Lin King, Katarina Ebert, Kaylynn Pennington, Kennedy Shepherd, Layla Crumbie, Makaya Spivey, Mallary Sikes, Ryley Woods, Sophia Leonesio, Trinity Pennington. Head coach, Scottie Pennington, and assistant coaches were Shane Bolin, James Ebert, Nick Baldridge, Ricky Terrill and Todd Wilson.
