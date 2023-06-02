Every day Kandie Atkinson rings a bell to honor those we lost during the pandemic.
She rings the bell 120 times every day at 10 a.m. The number represents the number of counties in Kentucky. Atkinson stepped out of her time zone last Wednesday and rang the bell for the second time in one day in front of the capital as a Memorial for COVID-19 victims was dedicated at the Memorial Garden in Frankfort.
I was appointed to an advisory panel that selected the design for the memorial, which included the state’s motto, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.” It was conceived by Kentucky sculpture Amanda Mathews. The memorial, which represents more than 18,000 of our friends, family and neighbors who passed away during the pandemic. One of those we lost was my mom, Donna Reed, who lost her fight to the deadly virus on Oct. 5, 2020.
We were all touched by the dedication and I urge each and every one of you to make a trip to Frankfort to visit the beautiful monument and for what it represents.
The ceremony was beautiful and fitting, and each speaker did their part to honor victims of the pandemic. A lot has changed in more than three years and I can only speak for myself and my family, but we suffered a big loss when Mom was called to her heavenly home. Time doesn’t necessarily heal, but it does provide understanding and acceptance of losing a close loved one.
Not a day goes by I don’t think of how much my life has changed and think about the impact she had on my life and the lives of others. Since then, her first granddaughter Shelby has gotten married and gave birth to Walker in February. Her granddaughter Addisyn has been cheering at Foley Middle and will be on Madison Southern’s squad this upcoming school year. We missed her every day, but we also do our best to make her proud on a daily basis.
She would have been proud of her first great-grandson and all of her family for sticking together and taking steps to keep her memory alive. I have carried on the tradition of making homemade banana and strawberry ice cream at family events and someday I want to make it a public for all to enjoy.
Mom always cheered us on a supported us and that’s why I’m doing everything In can to keep her memory alive. The Berea Chamber of Commerce is putting on a whiffle ball tournament in her honor on June 17 at the Berea Skate Park.
We currently are taking sponsorships and team sign-ups with three- to four-member teams and cost to enter is just $40 per team. The good news is that you don’t have to run the bases and we will be using “ghost” runners. We are hopeful to attract a large field for this year’s event and I’m hoping you will help sponsor and get a team in this fun tournament for youth, young adults and older adults.
Hopefully I will see many of you in a couple of weeks.
