Memorial Day service Sunday

The American Legion, Cleveland Frost Post 50, will conduct Memorial Day Services at the Berea Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.
Flags will be placed on graves of each Veteran on Thursday, May 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Berea Cemetery.
Flags that are placed, will be removed at 10 a.m. on May 30, weather permitting. An “All Call” will be made if necessary.
For more information, contact Tom Todd at (859) 200-9435 or Jake Johnson at (859) 200-5610.
