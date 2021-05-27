Memorial Day is coming up. In the good old days, family would return from different cities or states to join local kinfolk to decorate graves. If you could not come, you would put in money for the flower fund. People would decorate several generations of family graves. Sometimes it would take two days to get to all the cemeteries. At the same time, they would enjoy visiting and catching up with everyone local. Maybe you even stayed with some relatives and enjoyed a home cooked meal. It was a good chance for the kids to play with cousins you rarely saw. It was also a good time to learn about your heritage. There really was so much good about those days.
I ran into Lloyd Maupin. (The Maupins have a long history in this area). Lloyd mentioned a bayonet that was kept in his family’s attic for years. The triangular tip was broken off. He believes it was from the Civil War battle fought nearby at the Battle of Richmond. It was eventually donated to the Battlefield Visitor Center. Lloyd also told me a sad story about an old well that was near the current Shell gas station that was contaminated. After drinking the water, one person lost their life to typhoid fever. That kind of thing seems unimaginable now since doctors have come so far in understanding the causes of diseases.
Lloyd finished up with memories about some local businesses: Nick William’s grocery store, a feed store, a doctor’s office, possibly a second grocery store in the Pennington building. Kingston had a post office.
There was a gas station, some lodging, and Pott’s Garage. It was a thriving community like so many others in Madison County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.